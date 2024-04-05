Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.69. 44,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 26,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

Premium Income Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,219.75. The company has a market cap of C$72.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

About Premium Income

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

