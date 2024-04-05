CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Trading Down 0.8%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.25. 45,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 20,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

CD Projekt Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

