Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 396,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 112,550 shares.The stock last traded at $32.76 and had previously closed at $31.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sapiens International

Sapiens International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 312.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.