Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Shares Up 0.4%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.13. 316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

