Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Up 5.1%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.82. 278,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 860,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on SILK. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $698.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,269.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after acquiring an additional 283,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,493,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,048 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

