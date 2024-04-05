Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.49 and last traded at C$20.46. Approximately 34,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 27,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.44.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.65.

