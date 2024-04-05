Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Shares Down 3.5%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
Melrose Industries Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Melrose Industries
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.