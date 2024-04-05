Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Shares Down 3.5%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

