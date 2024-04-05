Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 529 shares.The stock last traded at $78.00 and had previously closed at $79.34.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

