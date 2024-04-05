Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,644,000 after buying an additional 344,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,688. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

