Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,534 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Altria Group worth $40,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 97,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.57. 3,854,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,807,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

