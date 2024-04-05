Park Place Capital Corp Has $421,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,718,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. 5,981,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,379,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

