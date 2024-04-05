Park Place Capital Corp Has $429,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 152.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,031. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

