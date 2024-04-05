Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,777,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after buying an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,682,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,004,000 after buying an additional 701,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $4,466,983.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,766.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,848 shares of company stock worth $81,489,877 over the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.43. The stock had a trading volume of 800,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

