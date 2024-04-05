My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 36.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $112,595.86 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000558 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.