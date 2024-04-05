Siacoin Price Down 8.3% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $531.36 million and $15.28 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,798.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.82 or 0.00979098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00146428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00187562 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00138629 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,956,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,800,777,567 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

