Siacoin Price Down 8.3% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $531.36 million and $15.28 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,798.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.82 or 0.00979098 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00146428 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008507 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00049648 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00187562 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00046840 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00138629 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,956,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,800,777,567 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
