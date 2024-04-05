Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Reduced by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 2.7 %

Netflix stock traded up $16.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $634.01. 2,247,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $594.56 and its 200-day moving average is $495.43.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

