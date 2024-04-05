iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 410,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,690. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.