Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,806 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,903. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 139.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

