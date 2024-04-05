Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. 10,801,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,489,656. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

