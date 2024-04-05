Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.86 and last traded at C$44.50. 276,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 166,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on Stelco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.06.

Get Stelco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLC

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Stelco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.