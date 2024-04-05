Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 183,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 98,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$36.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

