HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. 21,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 119,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCM

HUTCHMED Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.