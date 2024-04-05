Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TEF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 282,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.