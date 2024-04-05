32,999 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after buying an additional 1,777,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,038,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 298,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 1,582,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

