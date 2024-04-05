Financial Security Advisor Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 14.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

TSLA stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 122,040,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,850,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.23. The company has a market capitalization of $526.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

