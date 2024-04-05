Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 321,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,678,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 104,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

QQQ traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,195,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,780,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.24 and a 200 day moving average of $402.30. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.