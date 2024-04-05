Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Shares Up 18.5%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) rose 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

