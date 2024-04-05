Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 5,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 39,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

