Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading Up 0.2%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72). 102,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 369,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.90 ($0.71).

Argentex Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £63.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.50.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

