Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 15,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Kidoz Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

