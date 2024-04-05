Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.14. 3,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 5,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Cascades Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

