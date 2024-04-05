IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 2.8%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 16,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 46,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.96 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Free Report ) by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. The company also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

Featured Articles

