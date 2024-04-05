BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading Down 1%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.83 and last traded at C$15.83. 9,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 3,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.99.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.67.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.