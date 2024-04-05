Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading Up 1.9%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.
Nufarm Company Profile
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nufarm
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.