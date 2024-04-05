PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $64.93. Approximately 1,953,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,549,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

