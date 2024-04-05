Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 1.9%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.61 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.33). Approximately 114,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 143,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.36).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 36.19 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.69. The stock has a market cap of £125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.26 and a beta of 0.47.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

