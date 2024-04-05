Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 17,042,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 28,802,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Ethernity Networks Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.