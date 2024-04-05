The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,929. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.13%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

