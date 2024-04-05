Nilsine Partners LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $136.44. 1,033,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,148. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

