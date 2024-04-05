Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 72,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 117,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

