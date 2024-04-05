Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $519.54. 237,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

