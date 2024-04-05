International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 218,424 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 218,424 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $136.01. 1,760,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

