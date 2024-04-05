KOK Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,780.75 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $2.55 million and $144,780.75 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00490148 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $112,913.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

