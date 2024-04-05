Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27.16 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $296.00 million and $27.16 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002776 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.