Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 308 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock valued at $963,239,758 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.95. 1,236,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

