Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. 264,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,394. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

