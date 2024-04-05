SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.49 and last traded at $84.72. Approximately 103,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 202,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 55.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $94,730.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,596.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,340 shares of company stock worth $455,780. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 87.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SiTime by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SiTime by 2,115.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

