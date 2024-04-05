Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.00

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.03), with a volume of 106793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.00).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Epwin Group
Epwin Group Stock Performance
About Epwin Group
Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.
