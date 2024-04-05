Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 20%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,466,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 295,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Abcourt Mines alerts:

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.