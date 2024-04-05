NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.50

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 1211870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.90).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. The company has a market capitalization of £416.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,013.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.38.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,428.57%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.